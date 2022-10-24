Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / election / 2022 Election News / Complaints about ballot box watchers pile up, but law enforcement response could be limited  (access required)

Complaints about ballot box watchers pile up, but law enforcement response could be limited  (access required)

By: Nick Phillips Arizona Capitol Times October 24, 2022

The Secretary of State’s office has now referred six complaints about alleged voter intimidation to law enforcement agencies and the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office has referred two incidents to the County Attorney’s Office. But law enforcement officials say they may be limited in what they can do to respond to complaints about self-appointed monitors who are hanging out near ballot boxes in Maricopa County. 
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

campaign, fundraising, Lake, Hobbs, governor, campaigns, Democrats, Republicans, Ducey

Hobbs outspends Lake, outside money pours in (access required)

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs has outraised and outspent her Republican opponent Kari Lake in the governor’s race so far, financial statements filed over the weekend reveal.