Heat deaths in Arizona's biggest county outpace last year's

By: Anita Snow, Associated Press October 25, 2022

This summer was the deadliest on record for heat-associated fatalities in Arizona's largest county amid a growing wave of homelessness. Public health statistics this week confirmed a record 359 such deaths just days before the end of the six-month heat season.
