Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / election / 2022 Election News / Proposal to end dark money ‘overwhelming popular’ (access required)

Proposal to end dark money ‘overwhelming popular’ (access required)

By: Jakob Thorington Arizona Capitol Times October 27, 2022

Recent polls show a strong level of support among Arizona voters across the political spectrum to end “dark money” campaigns.  
Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

vote, elections, candidates, MAGA, abortion, border security, propositions, ballots, Proposition 128, Proposition 129, freedom, democracy

2 ballot measures target citizen initiatives (access required)

Arizona residents could have an impact on the ballot initiative process when they vote for two ballot measures that have been criticized for restricting the power of future citizen initiatives.