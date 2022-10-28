Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Federal judge rejects plea to block ballot box watchers (access required)

Federal judge rejects plea to block ballot box watchers (access required)

By: Nick Phillips Arizona Capitol Times October 28, 2022

A federal judge rejected a request for a preliminary injunction against a ballot box watcher organization in a ruling on Friday.
