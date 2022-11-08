Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / election / 2022 Election News / Hoffman up in SPI race (access required)

By: Kiera Riley Arizona Capitol Times November 8, 2022

In early ballot returns, Democratic incumbent Kathy Hoffman took a lead over conservative opponent Tom Horne, securing 56.1% of the vote so far. Horne stands at 43.9%.
