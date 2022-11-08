Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
LD2 House incumbents leading, early results show (access required)

By: Jakob Thorington Arizona Capitol Times November 8, 2022

Incumbent Reps. Judy Schwiebert, D-Phoenix, and Justin Wilmeth, R-Scottsdale, are leading Republican newcomer Christian Lamar for the Legislative District 2’s House seats, according to preliminary voting results.  
