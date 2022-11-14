Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Maricopa County quick to bat down election misinformation (access required)

By: Bob Christie, Associated Press November 14, 2022

When the Republican candidate for Arizona governor accused the state's most populous county of "slow-rolling" the vote count to skew early election results, a local official fired back. 
