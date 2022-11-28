Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / election / 2022 Election News / Cochise County delays election certification, despite risk of violating law (access required)

Cochise County delays election certification, despite risk of violating law (access required)

By: Kiera Riley and Nick Phillips Arizona Capitol Times November 28, 2022

Cochise County Supervisors Peggy Judd and Tom Crosby voted today to defy the election certification deadline and delayed their vote to Friday, putting the county in violation of Arizona law and at risk of nullifying their residents’ votes.  
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo