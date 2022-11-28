Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / election / 2022 Election News / County responds to AG questions on elections (access required)

County responds to AG questions on elections (access required)

By: Howard Fischer, Capitol Media Services November 28, 2022

Maricopa County is slapping back at allegations by the Attorney General's Office that there were violations of state law in the handling of Election Day problems.
Tags: , , , , , ,

Issue:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Arizona-based Christian firm trying to block ‘abortion pill’ (access required)

An Arizona-based law firm founded to defend what it says are Christian values in court is trying to block the most used method of abortion.