Lawsuit Ward, GOP file claims mail-in, early voting violates Constitution (access required)

By: Kiera Riley Arizona Capitol Times December 7, 2022

A lawsuit seeking to strike down mail-in voting had its day in the Court of Appeals today. The suit, filed by the Arizona Republican Party and party chair Kelli Ward against the Secretary of State, county recorders and the state, alleges the decades-old, mail-in early voting system violates the Arizona Constitution as it does not fulfill the provision that “secrecy in voting shall be preserved.” 
