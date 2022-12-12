Tucson, Toma clash on city ordinance establishing housing source of income protection
By: Jakob Thorington Arizona Capitol Times
December 12, 2022
Arizona Capitol Times
The city of Tucson responded to a complaint from the incoming Speaker of the Arizona House of Representatives alleging the city is breaking state law with its recent housing ordinance that forbids source of income to be considered in rental housing applications. Rep. Ben Toma, R-Peoria, filed the complaint with the Attorney General’s Office.
