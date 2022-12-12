Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Featured News / Tucson, Toma clash on city ordinance establishing housing source of income protection  (access required)

By: Jakob Thorington Arizona Capitol Times December 12, 2022

The city of Tucson responded to a complaint from the incoming Speaker of the Arizona House of Representatives alleging the city is breaking state law with its recent housing ordinance that forbids source of income to be considered in rental housing applications. Rep. Ben Toma, R-Peoria, filed the complaint with the Attorney General’s Office.
