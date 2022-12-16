Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Hobbs, Maricopa County attorneys say Lake lacks facts on fraud (access required)

By: Howard Fischer, Capitol Media Services December 16, 2022

Claims by failed gubernatorial hopeful Kari Lake that the general election was rigged and that printer issues were caused by "intentional misconduct'' are little more than speculation and should be dismissed, the attorney for Katie Hobbs, her successful Democratic foe argued Thursday.
