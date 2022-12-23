Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Judge denies Hamadeh's election contest, affirms Mayes' win (access required)

By: Kiera Riley Arizona Capitol Times December 23, 2022

The last election contest by failed attorney general candidate Abraham Hamadeh went to trial this morning and a judge denied his petition, affirming Kris Mayes’ win. Like Kari Lake, Hamadeh had to meet a high burden of proof to flip the election in his favor.   
A judge dismissed eight of the ten claims in Kari Lake’s election contest lawsuit, allowing two counts claiming violations of ballot chain of custody and alleging printer interference in Maricopa County to go forward in an evidentiary hearing.  