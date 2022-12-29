Southwest Gas rate hike addiction goes too far

By David Jenkins

After securing a steep 9.7% rate hike that went into effect in 2021, Southwest Gas is requesting yet another dip into its customers’ wallets. The ask is for another increase of 7.6% for residential customers and 13.7% for small businesses.

If the Arizona Corporation Commission approves this new rate hike at its January 10 meeting, Southwest Gas customers will be hit with a rise in service charges of between 17.3% and 24.3% since 2021.

This is all on top of the actual price of natural gas, which is roughly double what it was last year.

In its latest rate hike proposal, the monopoly gas utility wants customers to shell out for increased shareholder profits, subsidizing its line extensions to new customers, board of director expenses, and even its trade association membership dues.

Saddling customers with such costs, especially when natural gas prices are already stretching household budgets, is as tone deaf as it is greedy.

This is even more audacious given that the natural gas industry, due to its aggressive pursuit of lucrative overseas markets, is directly responsible for skyrocketing gas prices in this country.

Natural gas prices in the U.S. have been low historically because gas produced domestically could only be sold in North American markets. There was no way to ship it overseas. That all changed with the industry’s rapid expansion of liquefied natural gas production and construction of LNG shipping terminals.

This was by design. Our domestic gas industry was eager to export natural gas to Asia and Europe, where it commands higher prices. Those higher overseas prices, along with increased demand from a global market, forever ended the era of cheap natural gas here in the U.S.

The impact of this was magnified further with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and the resulting urgency by Europe to wean itself off Russian natural gas.

Higher natural gas prices not only affect gas bills. They also increase people’s electric bills, which includes the cost of summer air conditioning, because gas-fired generation plants produce much of Arizona’s electricity.

So now, on top of all that, Southwest Gas wants to shift more costs of doing business onto the backs of its customers. Going even as far as having customers pay for its membership dues to the American Gas Association (AGA).

What does the AGA do? The AGA lobbies for the interests of its member companies, interests that are often at odds with what is best for ratepayers. For example, the AGA has been working to “expand global markets for natural gas,” a key factor driving up energy prices here.

Southwest Gas is also proposing that its current customers subsidize the cost of running gas lines to new housing developments and businesses. In other words, it wants customers to shoulder the company’s cost for expanding its business into new areas to gain more customers.

Running these new gas lines has absolutely nothing to do with delivering gas or service to existing customers. The only benefit is additional profit for Southwest Gas and its shareholders.

Apparently, it’s not enough that Southwest Gas is a monopoly with a captive customer base that is completely shielded from free market competition, the company has been allowed by the ACC to shift more and more of its investment and operating expenses onto the backs of ratepayers.

It is hard to imagine how anyone who goes along with this grift can, with a straight face, claim to be acting in the best interest of ratepayers.

That is why the upcoming vote on Southwest Gas’s latest rate increase request presents a real test for incoming ACC Commissioners Kevin Thompson and Nick Meyers.

Each man claims to be a ratepayer advocate, and a central part of their campaign was the promise to fight for the best interests of utility customers and keep energy bills low.

Voting for such an unfair rate hike as their first official act would certainly make that promise ring hollow.

David Jenkins is president of Conservatives for Responsible Stewardship, a national organization with more than 800 Arizona members.