Hobbs orders agencies to eliminate all barriers that restrict employment (access required)

Hobbs orders agencies to eliminate all barriers that restrict employment (access required)

By: Howard Fischer, Capitol Media Services January 3, 2023

Newly sworn-in Gov. Katie Hobbs did something on her first day in office on Tuesday that hasn't been done since the last time Arizona had a Democratic governor: shield more Arizonans from discrimination -- at least in state government.
