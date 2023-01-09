Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Biden inspects US-Mexico border in face of GOP criticism

By: Colleen Long Associated Press January 9, 2023

President Joe Biden walked a muddy stretch of the U.S.-Mexico border and inspected a busy port of entry Sunday on his first trip to the region after two years in office, a visit shadowed by the fraught politics of immigration as Republicans blame him for record numbers of migrants crossing into the country.
