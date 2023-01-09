Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Vertical farm in Avondale promotes sustainability, technology, water conservation (access required)

By: Scianna Garcia Cronkite News Service January 9, 2023

Imagine a farm that grows crops on platforms in a controlled environment, uses 99% less water than a traditional farm and grows seasonal produce year-round – all without soil or anyone driving a tractor. This is the goal of OnePointOne, a 12,000-square-foot “vertical farm” in an Avondale industrial park. Water is an existential issue for Arizona, with the two major reservoirs on the Colorado River at historic lows and more cutbacks expected for central Arizona farmers.
