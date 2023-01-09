Vertical farm in Avondale promotes sustainability, technology, water conservation
By: Scianna Garcia Cronkite News Service
January 9, 2023
aeroponic growing Arizona arugula avondale basil Colorado River custom lighting dill drought Environmental Protection Agency farmers Formaldehyde growboards herbicides hydroponic growing kale Lake Mead LED lighting modular lighting OnePointOne organic food pesticides Santa Clara University Silicon Valley start-up strawberries synthetic fertilizers University of Arizona Controlled Environment Agriculture Center vertical farm water water shortage Willo Farm 2:15 pm Mon, January 9, 2023
Arizona Capitol Times
Imagine a farm that grows crops on platforms in a controlled environment, uses 99% less water than a traditional farm and grows seasonal produce year-round – all without soil or anyone driving a tractor. This is the goal of OnePointOne, a 12,000-square-foot “vertical farm” in an Avondale industrial park. Water is an existential issue for Arizona, with the two major reservoirs on the Colorado River at historic lows and more cutbacks expected for central Arizona farmers.
Enter your user name and password in the fields above to gain access to the subscriber content on this site.
Your subscription includes one set of login credentials for your exclusive use. Security features have been integrated on this site: If someone signs in with your credentials while you are logged in, the site will automatically close your ongoing login and you will lose access at that time.
To inquire about group subscriptions for your organization please email Shaun Witt for special pricing.
If you feel your login credentials are being used by a second party, contact customer service at 877-615-9536 for assistance in changing your password.
Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here.
Forgot your password?
Tags: growboards
, arugula
, OnePointOne
, Lake Mead
, custom lighting
, Willo Farm
, Silicon Valley
, modular lighting
, avondale
, Environmental Protection Agency
, water shortage
, drought
, LED lighting
, synthetic fertilizers
, basil
, strawberries
, water
, vertical farm
, University of Arizona Controlled Environment Agriculture Center
, hydroponic growing