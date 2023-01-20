Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Featured News / AG withdraws only outstanding motion for death penalty, Hobbs calls for review of execution process  (access required)

AG withdraws only outstanding motion for death penalty, Hobbs calls for review of execution process  (access required)

By: Kiera Riley and Nick Phillips Arizona Capitol Times January 20, 2023

Gov. Katie Hobbs wants an outside review of the state’s death penalty process, arguing the recent executions carried out by the Department of Corrections “have resulted in serious questions about ADCRR’s execution protocols and lack of transparency.”  
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2023 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Cochise County delays election certification, despite risk of violating law (access required)

Cochise County Supervisors Peggy Judd and Tom Crosby voted today to defy the election certification deadline and delayed their vote to Friday, putting the county in violation of Arizona law and at risk of nullifying their residents’ votes.  