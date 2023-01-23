Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Recent news / Four Oath Keepers, including Arizona man, convicted of Jan. 6 seditious conspiracy (access required)

Four Oath Keepers, including Arizona man, convicted of Jan. 6 seditious conspiracy (access required)

By: Michael Kunzelman and Alanna Durkin Richer Associated Press January 23, 2023

Four members of the Oath Keepers, including one Arizona man, were convicted Monday of seditious conspiracy in the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol attack in the second major trial of far-right extremists accused of plotting to forcibly keep President Donald Trump in power.
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2023 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Biden, Trump, U.S. Capitol, riots, insurrection, Proud Boys, Oath Keepers, Edward Vallejo, Phoenix, Florida, Biden, Trump, Troy Edwards, Texas, Florida, Washington,

Prosecutor: Oath Keepers saw Jan. 6 as ‘first battle’ in war (access required)

Four Oath Keepers charged with plotting to stop the transfer of presidential power from Donald Trump to Joe Biden accepted an "invitation to sedition" issued by the far-right extremist group's founder, a federal prosecutor said Monday at the start of a second trial for group leaders and members.