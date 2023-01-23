Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Recent news / Three current and former GOP lawmakers want to avoid paying legal fees of Democrat (access required)

Three current and former GOP lawmakers want to avoid paying legal fees of Democrat (access required)

By: Howard Fischer, Capitol Media Services January 23, 2023

Three current and former Republican lawmakers are hoping to avoid paying the legal fees of a Democrat who a judge said was unfairly sued by them because she and others asked the FBI and Department of Justice to investigate their actions around the Jan. 6 riot.
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2023 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Hamadeh, Mayes, attorney general, election, lawsuit, Maricopa County, attorney, Democrats, Republicans, Trump, election deniers, Lake, Hobbs, Democrats, Republicans, tabulation, general election, contest, pens, Maricopa County, Mohave County

Mayes’ attorney: Hamadeh not entitled to his requested do-over of big to be installed as AG (access required)

A lawyer for Kris Mayes says Abe Hamadeh is not entitled to his requested do-over of his legal bid to install him as the state's attorney general.