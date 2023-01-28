Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Dems elect vice-chair Bejarano to head state party

By: Kiera Riley Arizona Capitol Times January 28, 2023

Arizona Democrats have elected Yolanda Bejarano to chair the party. Bejarano won 70.2% of the vote on Jan. 28, receiving 440 votes to her opponent, Maricopa County Supervisor Steve Gallardo’s 186 for the top job in the Arizona Democratic Party. 
