Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Featured News / House committee approves bill to fine schools teaching CRT (access required)

House committee approves bill to fine schools teaching CRT (access required)

By: Kiera Riley Arizona Capitol Times January 31, 2023

A Republican majority in the House Education Committee, with support from Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Horne, revived the crusade against critical race theory (CRT) and passed a bill imposing a $5,000 fine on schools whose staff are found to have provided “prohibited instruction” on race outlined in the legislation.  
Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2023 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

clemency, bill, Board of Executive Clemency, bill, legislation, inmates, terminal illness, Hendrix

Bill addresses release of terminally ill inmates (access required)

The Board of Executive Clemency would no longer have to seek out a governor’s signature to grant release to inmates with terminal illnesses and would generally expand the power of the board to grant medical release under a proposed bill.  