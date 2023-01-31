Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
NFL Green brings Arizona community together, helps schools (access required)

By: Nicholas Hodell Cronkite News January 31, 2023

The National Football League’s environmental program, NFL Green, has left a lasting impact in the Phoenix area in the lead-up to this year’s Super Bowl, including providing books and other needed supplies to cash-strapped schools in Arizona.
