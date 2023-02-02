Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Judge: 'Clean Zone' ordinance violates First Amendment (access required)

By: Kiera Riley Arizona Capitol Times February 2, 2023

A judge agreed the city of Phoenix’s Super Bowl “Clean Zone” ordinance violated the First Amendment and was an unconstitutional delegation of government power.  
