Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Featured News / Senate Republicans target ‘drag story hour,’ other drag performances (access required)

Senate Republicans target ‘drag story hour,’ other drag performances (access required)

By: Bob Christie, Capitol Media Services February 2, 2023

Republicans in the Arizona Senate are targeting "drag story hour'' and other drag performances that have drawn the ire of conservatives, with the sponsor of a proposal banning certain shows before children or in government buildings calling it a case of "good versus evil.''
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2023 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

fentanyl, drugs, cartels, Arizona Counter Drug Task Force, synthetic opioids, U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, Kern, Republicans, Marsh, Democrats, overdose

Republicans advance bill that would boost penalties for fentanyl suppliers (access required)

Republicans in the state Senate are working to greatly boost the penalties for people who supply the powerful synthetic opioid fentanyl, advancing a bill on Thursday that would subject someone who makes, transports or sells the drug to life in prison or the death penalty if someone dies after taking the drug.