ADOT, Glendale urge drivers to allow more time ahead of Super Bowl (access required)

ADOT, Glendale urge drivers to allow more time ahead of Super Bowl (access required)

By: Abigail Scott Cronkite News February 3, 2023

Super Bowl and Phoenix Open fans are flooding into the Valley, bringing inevitable traffic jams. State and local officials are urging drivers to allow extra travel time and note a few high-traffic and lane-closure areas for the next two weeks, transportation officials said.
