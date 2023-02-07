Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Featured News / House votes to waive AEL with bipartisan support (access required)

House votes to waive AEL with bipartisan support (access required)

By: Kiera Riley and Jakob Thorington Arizona Capitol Times February 7, 2023

The House voted to waive the aggregate expenditure limit (AEL) today with bipartisan support, clearing the two-thirds majority necessary to send it forward. The resolution, sponsored by Rep. David Cook, R-Globe, needed 40 votes to pass and received 46.  
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2023 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo