'Razor-thin' GOP majority cracks, budget falters (access required)

By: Jakob Thorington Arizona Capitol Times February 9, 2023

While Republican lawmakers cast Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs as the villain in their quest to pass a budget, it turns out their true nemesis sat within their own ranks, exposing the fragility of a one-member majority. 
It seemed nearly inevitable that legislative Republicans would send their continuation budget proposal to Gov. Katie Hobbs this week for a quick veto, starting the negotiation process between the Republican majority Legislature and the ninth floor. Plans have now changed after one stray vote from a Republican lawmaker who promised she wouldn’t vote on any bills to protest a “fraudulent” election.