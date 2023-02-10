Senate panel rejects health chief appointee, Oks social services director

A Senate panel recommended rejecting Gov. Katie Hobbs’ appointment for the top health official Thursday.

After six hours of grilling two appointees, Republicans on the committee withheld their support for Dr. Theresa Ann Cullen, Hobbs’ pick for the Director of the Department of Health Services. The committee gave its unanimous approval to Director of the Department of Economic Services candidate Angela Brooke Rodgers.

Committee members kept Cullen – a Democrat – in the hot seat for hours and expressed their frustration of her handling of the Covid pandemic as the Pima County health director.

Throughout the grueling questioning, Cullen repeatedly backtracked on her answers to questions, apologized for her past actions and said she didn’t recall details of events she facilitated or comments she made.

“Any nominee who gets caught lying at a confirmation hearing is not fit to serve the state of Arizona. The 9th floor could learn from Napolitano. Napolitano did not appoint radical lefties as directors,” Sen. President Warren Petersen, R-Gilbert, tweeted during the meeting.

The new Senate committee on Director Nominations will offer their recommendations on each candidate to the full Senate, which will approve or reject the nominees, as required by law.

If Hobbs’ candidates are rejected by the Republican-controlled Senate, she will be required to select new nominees, who must then go through the same process.

Unlike nominee considerations in recent years, hot topic political positions were a focus of the Republicans on the committee.

Committee chair Sen. Jake Hoffman, R-Queen Creek, asked Rodgers – an independent – about her feelings on “biologically inaccurate pronouns” and federal transgender inclusive politics. Rodgers told the committee repeatedly that she will follow the law, including federal laws implemented by the Biden administration.

Even before the committee swung into action, it had generated headlines and controversy.

It’s “absolutely unprecedented” to create a new committee for confirmation hearings, Chuck Coughlin, a longtime GOP consultant, said on Thursday.

Previously, nominees were considered in existing Senate committees whose work was connected to the nominees’ role. Petersen established the committee last week exclusively for the purpose of reviewing Hobbs’ appointments.

“We’ve never seen anything like it, and it’s a further politicization of the entire process,” Coughlin added.

Daniel Scarpinato, a Republican strategist and a chief of staff to former Gov. Doug Ducey, disagreed with that assessment.

“The times are unprecedented,” he said on Thursday. “I would find it hard for anybody who’s sat and watched at least what’s transpired today, to say that this is anything other than a really responsible, thorough committee.”

Sen. Lela Alston, D-Phoenix, sought to highlight the unusual nature of the committee.

“It is no coincidence that with the first Democratic governor in over a decade, Republicans are ready to introduce more hurdles to the governing process,” she said in a statement distributed by the Arizona Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee.

Chad Campbell, a Democratic strategist who served on Hobbs’ transition team, said on Thursday before the hearing that he didn’t expect the committee to put up a fight over every nominee. “My guess is they have one or two people in mind that they are going to put through the wringer. And that’s why they put this committee together – so that they could do that and make a spectacle out of a couple different confirmation hearings.”

If that is the committee’s intention, then Cullen was the first primary target of the Republicans’ strategy.

Cullen came to Pima County two months into the pandemic and played a large role in the county’s response to the virus. That was the subject of a long line of questioning by Republicans.

Cullen shied away from saying that her instructions and recommendations created county policies – as those are officially instituted by the board. However, Hoffman noted that supervisors make policy decisions based directly on the reports of their experts.

Cullen also claimed that she didn’t attend Pima County Board of Supervisors meetings. Sen. Janae Shamp, R-Wickenburg, responded that there are videos of Cullen testifying to the board in 2020. Cullen then acknowledged she did attend some board meetings, but only up to a point.

Pima County enforced two shelter-in-place orders during the pandemic. Cullen said she couldn’t recall the details of one of them, in response to Hoffman’s incredulity. “Fifty percent of them you don’t remember?” he asked. Cullen responded; “that would be true, yes.”

Cullen was also named as a defendant in a lawsuit that year by Pima County business owners who said they were unfairly and negatively affected by the shelter-in-place orders. The Superior Court ruled in Next Level Arcade Tucson, LLC v. Pima County that Pima County’s shelter-in place order was preempted by Ducey’s order.

Hoffman also pushed Cullen on the Pima County Department of Health’s pimaready.com website, which reported businesses out of compliance with Covid rules. Cullen first said that she didn’t create the site, then said the buck does stop with her, then said the site had “little purpose,” and finally said she voiced concerns with the site, but it still stayed up.

Shamp asked Cullen about a comment she made to the Tucson Daily Star in 2021 saying it’s the “ultimate arrogance and privilege to think that you don’t need to get immunized.” Cullen noted that there was a Covid surge at the time and called the comment “inappropriate” in retrospect. “In certain times of surges, I made recommendations, and I made comments that I would not make today,” Cullen said.

“Would you say you’re chronically irresponsible in your rhetoric?” Hoffman asked her at one point.

In terms of her social media posts, Cullen claimed to have only “posted once or twice to Twitter in the last three years.” Cullen has posted 23 times since February of 2020.

Hoffman grilled Cullen on Pima County classroom and school closures that she helped facilitate during the pandemic. “I was trying to ensure not only the safety of the students but the families that they were going home to,” Cullen said.

Hoffman asked her four times if the costs of the school closures outweighed the benefits. She finally answered; “I don’t know.”

In public comment, several people spoke against Cullen, but her supporters also made an appearance. Former Department of Health Services Director Will Humble said of Cullen; “I’ve known her for some time now. I believe she has the kind of skill set that’s needed to lead the Department.” Sen. Eva Burch, D-Mesa, said she received a “mountain” of recommendations for Cullen from groups including AARP, Blue Cross Blue Shield and more.

Alston defended Cullen. She reminded the panel that everyone did the best they could in the pandemic and still children died. “I’m sure those parents wish our protocols had been stronger,” Alston said. She added that there are children alive today because of the protocols officials enacted.

Burch defended Cullen.

“Individual freedoms, social engagement, academic success … all of these things are really important,” Burch said. “When it comes to a Director for the Department of Health Services, I want someone who is concerned with public health.”

Hoffman closed out the meeting with a scathing diatribe against Cullen and Hobbs. “What we’ve heard today is curfews and shaming businesses. … Orders that were so draconian that even the court ruled against her.” He called Cullen “arrogant” and accused her of trying to “wiggle out” of responsibility for her actions. He accused Hobbs of sending in an “extreme candidate” rather than a reasonable one, with a “track record if infringing on the civil liberties of the people of Pima County.”

Finally, Hoffman said that it’s nearly impossible for him to have faith in Cullen as he can’t imagine how “devastating” the impact would be if she were appointed Director of the Department of Health Services.

The committee intends to meet again next week to consider more nominees.

Hobbs was apparently frustrated by the committee’s actions, tweeting, “what we witnessed today was an exercise in political theater, and it is shameful that Arizonans have to suffer for it.” She stood by Cullen.

