Increase business partnerships to help blind people find jobs

For the past couple of weeks, my Google Alert for “blindness” has been blowing up about some YouTuber who “cured blindness for 1,000 people.” Now, I am not saying that what this person did was curing blindness or not, what frustrates me is how much press was generated on proving or disproving this claim, while the 70% unemployment rate among working age Americans who are blind is hardly ever reported on despite years of advocating for change.

Let’s talk about the facts… In 2021, the employment-population ratio for persons with a disability, ages 16 to 64, was 31.4%, while the ratio for persons without a disability in the same age group was 72.5%. Additionally, approximately one-third of blind men and women ages 18–64 live in poverty.

Attention to the staggering 70% unemployment rate among people who are blind continues to be left out of the headlines.

Every day, nonprofit organizations across the United States are working to change the lives of Americans who are blind by recruiting, training, and sustaining dignified careers in trending industries such as manufacturing, and Supply Chain Management, as well as providing knowledge-based services.

Bringing awareness to this plight while increasing business partnerships with government and private sector organizations will lift people up and “cure” the overwhelming unemployment rate among people who are blind.

David Steinmetz

Phoenix