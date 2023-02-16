Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Featured News / House committee moves to block sale, lease of state lands to foreign governments (access required)

House committee moves to block sale, lease of state lands to foreign governments (access required)

By: Howard Fischer, Capitol Media Services February 16, 2023

Arizona lawmakers are moving to block the sale and lease of state lands to foreign governments and certain foreign corporations -- but not the one that has caused the concern in the first place.
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2023 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

dark money, Goddard, Proposition 211, Voters Right To Know Act, Arizona Free Enterprise Club, campaigns, elections, public disclosure, Maricopa County Superior Court,

Group urges judge to block attempts to stop ‘dark money’ law (access required)

The group that convinced voters last year to outlaw "dark money'' is asking a judge to block a bid by two special interest groups to keep the law from taking effect. In new legal filings, attorney Chanele Reyes told Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Scott McCoy there is nothing unconstitutional about ensuring that voters know who is trying to influence elections.