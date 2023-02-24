Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Mayes, lawmakers slam Saudi water deal (access required)

Mayes, lawmakers slam Saudi water deal (access required)

By: Nick Phillips Arizona Capitol Times February 24, 2023

Officials on both sides of the aisle want to do something about the deal that’s letting a Saudi-based company pump Arizona groundwater for nothing more than the price of a cheap land lease in La Paz County.
