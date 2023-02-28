Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Hobbs mum on whether she will approve GOP bill to axe cities' ability to tax groceries

Hobbs mum on whether she will approve GOP bill to axe cities’ ability to tax groceries (access required)

By: Howard Fischer, Capitol Media Services February 28, 2023

Gov. Katie Hobbs refused to say Tuesday whether she will approve Republican legislation to eliminate the ability of cities to tax groceries and save affected Arizonans more than $161 million a year.
