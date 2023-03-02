Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Anti-abortion firm pushes court to make virtually all abortions illegal (access required)

Anti-abortion firm pushes court to make virtually all abortions illegal (access required)

By: Howard Fischer, Capitol Media Services March 2, 2023

An anti-abortion law firm is asking the Arizona Supreme Court to reverse a lower court ruling and once again make virtually all abortions illegal in Arizona.
