Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / legislature / Bill would let certain parents bring loaded guns onto campuses (access required)

Bill would let certain parents bring loaded guns onto campuses (access required)

By: Howard Fischer, Capitol Media Services March 8, 2023

House lawmakers voted Wednesday to let certain parents bring their loaded guns onto school campuses despite the fact they themselves are protected by rules and a metal detector that keep their armed constituents out.
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2023 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Wadsack, Kern, Senate, Bennett, Tucson, Arizona Constitution, Phoenix, Coolidge, Prescott, Sundareshan, Shope

Senators vote to allow voters to decide how Tucson residents elect council (access required)

State senators voted Monday to let voters across Arizona decide how Tucson residents get to elect members of their city council.