Don't Miss
Voters to decide if state should levy new fine to help victims' families (access required)

By: Bob Christie, Capitol Media Services March 8, 2023

Arizona voters will get to decide next year whether the state should levy a new $20 fine on each criminal conviction in order to pay an extra $250,000 to the families of police officers, firefighters, EMTs and corrections officers killed on the job because of a criminal act.
