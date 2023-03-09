Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / courts / Court nominees lean political – now favor Dems (access required)

Court nominees lean political – now favor Dems (access required)

By: Kiera Riley Arizona Capitol Times March 9, 2023

For the first time in over a decade, Democrats outnumber Republicans on nomination lists for the trial and appellate courts. 
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2023 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Mayes, Democrats, Cochise County, Stevens, elections

Mayes files suit against Cochise County board, recorder over election duties (access required)

Attorney General Kris Mayes filed suit against the Cochise County Board of Supervisors and Recorder David Stevens, seeking to stop the recent agreement to organize the bulk of election duties under Stevens.  