Hoffman aims to ban public funds for programs promoting diversity, inclusion, equity (access required)

By: Howard Fischer, Capitol Media Services March 13, 2023

Two years after banning the use of public funds for so-called "critical race theory,'' a Queen Creek Republican lawmaker is now going after programs that promote diversity, equality and inclusion.
