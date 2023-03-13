Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Featured News / Senate kills expansive zoning deregulation plan  (access required)

Senate kills expansive zoning deregulation plan  (access required)

By: Camryn Sanchez Arizona Capitol Times March 13, 2023

The Senate killed a bill with some bipartisan opposition– and a hint of bipartisan support– on Monday that would have drastically cut down on zoning restrictions statewide in the sponsor’s hopes of increasing Arizona’s affordable housing supply. 
Rep. Matt Gress, R-Phoenix, is amending a bill to increase compensation for mobile home owners, including residents of three parks in Phoenix currently facing eviction and homelessness. The bill passed the Senate Commerce Committee on Wednesday, but it didn't have unanimous support.  