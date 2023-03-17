Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Feds spend $2.4 million on cloud seeding for Colorado River (access required)

By: Brittany Peterson Associated Press March 17, 2023

The Southern Nevada Water Authority on Thursday voted to accept a $2.4 million grant from the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation to fund cloud seeding in other Western states whose rivers feed the parched desert region.
Key Colorado River reservoirs Lake Powell and Lake Mead are both only about one-quarter full. The continued drop, due to overuse and an increasingly arid climate, is threatening the fish and the economies built around them.