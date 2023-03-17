Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / legislature / Legislators evaluate new school finance transparency tool  (access required)

Legislators evaluate new school finance transparency tool  (access required)

By: Jakob Thorington Arizona Capitol Times March 17, 2023

Arizona lawmakers are considering whether the state should continue funding its recently launched school finance transparency portal.  
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2023 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Kavanagh, attorney general

House close to passing Kavanagh’s bill requiring AG to defend all laws (access required)

A bill is moving through the House that would require the state attorney general to defend all laws passed by the Legislature and signed by the governor, regardless of the attorney general’s opinion of the constitutionality of a law.  