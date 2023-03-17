Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / legislature / Mesnard aims to reaffirm state’s debt limit, end ‘creative financing’ (access required)

Mesnard aims to reaffirm state’s debt limit, end ‘creative financing’ (access required)

By: Howard Fischer, Capitol Media Services March 17, 2023

The way Sen. J.D. Mesnard sees it, when the people who crafted the Arizona Constitution put in a $350,000 debt limit they weren't kidding.
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2023 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

drag queens, Kern, Wadsack, Petersen, Mendez, Senate, bill, drag story hours

Republican senators approve measures aimed at shielding children from ‘drag shows’ (access required)

Over the objections of Democrats, all 16 Republican state senators approved two measures Thursday that proponents say are designed to outlaw "drag shows'' that can be seen by children -- even as neither measure actually uses those words.