Home / Featured News / Court won’t order execution of Gunches (access required)

Court won’t order execution of Gunches (access required)

By: Kiera Riley Arizona Capitol Times March 23, 2023

What started as Aaron Gunches' wish for his own execution has slowly swirled into a loaded political microcosm, pulling top state officials, multiple Corrections administrations and justice groups into its orbit.
