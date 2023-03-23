Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / legislature / House agrees to let HOA residents fly Betsy Ross flag (access required)

House agrees to let HOA residents fly Betsy Ross flag (access required)

By: Howard Fischer, Capitol Media Services March 23, 2023

State lawmakers have decided that some flags matter than other flags.
Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2023 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Lake, governor, campaign, election, Sinema, Senate

Court gives Lake last chance to prove election compromised (access required)

In an order late Wednesday, the justices tossed out virtually all the claims by the failed Republican candidate that there was misconduct in how the election was conducted, but Chief Justice Robert Brutinel said Lake should have had a chance to argue to the trial court that Maricopa County used improper procedures to verify the signatures on early ballots.