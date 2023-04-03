Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Hobbs vetoes 4 more Republican bills (access required)

Hobbs vetoes 4 more Republican bills (access required)

By: Howard Fischer, Capitol Media Services April 3, 2023

Gov. Katie Hobbs notched another four vetoes on Monday. The governor rejected HB 2427, a proposal by Rep. Matt Gress, R-Phoenix, which would increase the maximum possible penalty for aggravated assault in a domestic violence situation if the assailant knew or had reason to know the victim was pregnant.
