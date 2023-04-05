Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / legislature / I-10 expansion bill survives latest hurdle in saga  (access required)

I-10 expansion bill survives latest hurdle in saga  (access required)

By: Camryn Sanchez Arizona Capitol Times April 5, 2023

One senator’s last-minute amendment saved I-10 expansion funding from making it through the Legislature as a bill this session. 
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2023 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Senate, House, ASDB, deaf, blind

School for the Deaf and Blind can continue, may face extra scrutiny (access required)

The Arizona State School for the Deaf and Blind is facing a shorter continuation timeline because Republicans in the Senate say there are issues with the agency that need to be scrutinized but would not clarify what those may be.