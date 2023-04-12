Bill to lower cost, time needed to become cosmetologist shows good bipartisanship

In today’s partisan politics, it can be hard to find areas of agreement across party lines. One area where this is still possible is making it easier for people to be able to work to support themselves and their families while they pursue the American dream. This opportunity for agreement isn’t theoretical – it just happened when a conservative Republican state Rep. Laurin Hendrix of Gilbert introduced a bill to lower the cost and time necessary to become a cosmetologist, and the bill was able to avoid the veto pen of Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs.

Opportunity for all is a phrase that resonates across party lines, but all too often, opportunity is only available after taking on significant debt and investing large amounts of time to complete an educational curriculum. While education is a good thing, all too often, existing practitioners and training institutions come together to impose greater educational requirements than necessary to limit competition and increase their own profits.

Take for example aspiring cosmetologists – in the State of Arizona, cosmetologists, hair stylists, nail technicians, barbers and aestheticians must take a minimum number of hours – sometimes as high as 1,600 hours – at a state-approved school to be eligible for a license which can take years to complete. As a result, many students take on significant debt in order to complete their education, but never see the earning potential that they were led to expect.

A report from the Institute for Justice, “Beauty School Debt and Dropouts,” highlights the high cost and low completion rates of traditional beauty school programs. The report found that in 2016, the average cost of tuition at a cosmetology school in Arizona was $17,019 a year, with many students taking out additional loans for supplies and other expenses. This debt can take years to pay off and is particularly burdensome for low-income students and young women. This debt is even more challenging for the 44% of students who start a cosmetology program but do not make it to graduation.

HB2525, sponsored by Hendrix and signed by Hobbs, creates an alternative pathway via apprenticeship programs. These programs provide a debt-free alternative to traditional beauty school by allowing students to learn on the job while earning a wage. In addition to avoiding the financial burden of student loans, apprenticeship programs provide valuable hands-on experience that make graduates more marketable in the industry. Apprenticeship programs can be especially appealing for individuals from lower-income communities and single parents who have a family to support.

This bill is an example of the fact that good policy can still make for good politics and that bipartisan solutions are still possible.

For beauty school candidates interested in finding an apprenticeship program for cosmetologists, barbers, hair stylists, nail technicians and aestheticians, they can visit www.AZApprenticeship.com.

Lauren Bouton is the senior director of Consilium Consulting.