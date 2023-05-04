GOP bills linked to budget talks with Hobbs

With the Legislature heading into its final weeks, Republican leadership has several bills to consider in budget negotiations with Gov. Katie Hobbs that will likely not advance through the Legislature on their own.

One such bill is a $50 million appropriation bill to the Department of Public Safety for building renovations and infrastructure improvements throughout the state, which DPS officials say are badly needed since some offices haven’t been addressed in over half a century.

“These are all police stations without a cell or a bathroom for a prisoner to use,” said Jeff Hawkins, a DPS officer and president of the Arizona State Troopers Association. “We have not built a building since 1988.”

Hawkins referenced several buildings that lack exterior fencing and have less secure evidence processing where evidence is located in filing cabinets. Another station is located in a flood zone that officers couldn’t access for several days, and one station required prisoners to be chained to a wall since it didn’t have a lockup area.

“It’s kind of barbaric and to think (that’s) what we’re OK with,” Hawkins said.

Rep. Quang Nguyen, R-Prescott Valley, is sponsoring the DPS appropriation proposal, House Bill 2196.

It passed through the House and Senate committee hearings, but it likely won’t be read on the Senate floor and instead be considered in the state’s budget package, which is common practice for appropriations bills entering the other chamber.

One concern from lobbyists and departmental leaders is with the budget process this year. Several Republican lawmakers have confirmed that Republican leaders are allocating $30 million and $20 million for senators and representatives to make budget requests, which some have argued could lead to funding “pet projects” in a lawmaker’s district.

Sen. Anna Hernandez, D-Phoenix, acknowledged this concern to Arizona PBS in a legislative update that aired April 19. Additionally, Rep. David Livingston, R-Peoria, told The Arizona Capitol Times the $20-$30 million allocation was only on the table for Republican lawmakers and explained the intent was to leave $1.1 billion for Republicans to spend and $700 million for legislative Dems and Hobbs to spend.

“It would be very beneficial to all of the people of Arizona to really have both parties along with the Governor’s Office work together on a comprehensive bipartisan budget to address the real needs of the people,” Hernandez said on Arizona PBS.

Specific district budget requests from lawmakers are nothing unusual, Livingston said. Although he did say it might be unusual for members to have a specific allocation.

“That shouldn’t really surprise people. We have the majorities,” Livingston said about the Republican allocations. “I think that’s normal for how we do these types of things.”

Nguyen said on May 2 that he likely wouldn’t use his district allocation for his DPS bill since none of the facilities are located in his district. He said he’s hoping Republican leadership considers the bill in negotiations with Hobbs, but he hasn’t been included in those discussions.

“If it doesn’t get into the budget, you can be sure that (Hawkins) and I will be working to put it in the main conversation for next year,” Nguyen said. “I think that’s something we really need to look at. We’re talking about statewide here. We’re not talking about a simple ask from a state legislator in some rural county.”

Nguyen’s allocation alone also wouldn’t be enough to cover the cost of the bill, and Hawkins said it was unlikely that any member would use their funds for the bill.

“The problem with buildings … is that it’s not sexy. It’s about as ugly as it gets,” Hawkins said.

Another bill that several business and industry partners hope is part of budget discussions is Senate Bill 1272, sponsored by Sen. Ken Bennett, R-Prescott. The bill would remove a conditional funding requirement for career and technical education ninth graders, which limits funding to programs listed on in-demand regional lists.

Business associations, including the Arizona Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Arizona Builders Alliance and Tucson Metro Chamber of Commerce sent a letter to lawmakers on May 1 expressing support for Bennett’s bill, saying that it would expand the state’s career and technical education pipeline and increase accessibility for students to take CTE programs of their choice. According to the bill’s fiscal note, it would increase the general fund K-12 basic state aid expenses by nearly $44 million.

“The investment made today will pay dividends for years to come as Arizona grows its own talent pipeline,” the letter states.

Arizona reduced funding for career and technical education districts in fiscal year 2012, cutting funding for CTE students in ninth grade. In 2021, the Legislature partially restored funding with the in-demand regional lists but Joel Todd, superintendent at Cochise Technology District, said the list can be limiting for districts and often contain programs that schools don’t even offer.

Todd also said several legislators have expressed interest in expanding CTE program funding for junior high-school students also, which he and many other CTE school leaders support.

“There’s not too many districts that do that to a very large extent because the funding is not there. In our minds, if you want to push it down there, you gotta hit the freshman first,” Todd said.