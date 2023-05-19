Horne urges judge to dismiss transgender girls’ bid to void law tied to sports

Arizona’s school chief is urging a judge to dismiss a bid by two transgender girls to void a new state law that prohibits them from playing on teams designated for girls.

In a new court filing, Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Horne said the 2022 statute both protects biological girls from unfair competition and ensures they are not injured by those who are stronger and more powerful. And Horne dismissed as unfounded the contention that these two girls have no advantage because they are either prepubescent or are taking puberty blockers.

Horne also said even if that is true — a point he is not conceding — the girls have a legal remedy far short of being allowed to compete in sports designated for girls only.

“They can also seek an order requiring a co-ed team if this court ultimately finds that pre-puberty males have no advantage,” wrote Dennis Wilenchik, one of the private attorneys hired by Horne after Attorney General Kris Mayes has disqualified herself from defending the statute. And that, Wilenchik told U.S. District Court Judge Jennifer Zipps, “would be a much more reasonable proposed remedy” than an order allowing the two girls to participate in girls-only sports.

Hanging in the balance is a measure that requires public schools and any private schools that compete against them to designate their interscholastic or intramural sports strictly as male, female or coed. And, more to the point, it specifically says that teams designated for women or girls “may not be open to students of the male sex.”

Supporters said it was based on the inherent physical advantages of biological males.

The lawsuit does not challenge the entire law. But it contends that, given the two transgender girls have not entered puberty, the statute is unconstitutional at least as to them.

One attends The Gregory School, a private school in Tucson. The other is set to attend Kyrene Aprende Middle School in the Kyrene School District.

Horne, through his lawyers, said the claim of the lack of a physical advantage is wrong. And he cites several studies he said back that determination.

But, even absent such scientific conclusions, Horne wants Zipps to rule that allowing transgender girls to participate in girls’ sports makes no sense.

What it also does, he contends, is undermines Title IX, the federal law passed in 1972 designed to prohibit discrimination based on sex in education programs and activities that receive federal assistance.

“The purpose of enacting Title IX 50 years ago was to provide women with the same opportunities in sports as men,” Wilenchik said.

“Allowing transgender females to participate in women’s teams eliminates that level playing field and erodes all the progress celebrated in women’s sports,” he said. “The alternative is not only illogical but unfair.”

Attorneys for the transgender girls, by contrast, read Title IX’s ban on discrimination on the basis of sex to also encompass individuals who are transgender.

“Neither Title IX, its regulations, nor its guidance purport to define ‘sex’ as something that is determined at fertilization and revealed at birth or in utero,” they told Zipps.

But Horne’s position is that even if Zipps does not agree with his claims that transgender girls have a biological advantage, she should not void the law — or even the part of it that affects pre-pubescent transgender girls.

“If … they have no advantage, as plaintiffs’ assert, then there should be co-ed teams,” Wilenchik wrote.

“The logical solution … is not to put biological males on girls’ teams, but to make those sports like the rest of life, coed,” Wilenchik wrote. “This is the solution that best addresses the needs of transgender females wishing to participate in sports who claim no physical advantage over biological females while still maintaining a level playing field.”

And if they still want a court order, Horne’s attorney told Zipps, they remain free to ask her to order that certain sports be made co-ed, “which would be a much more reasonable proposed remedy.”

To a limited extent, that already had occurred.

Before the law took effect, the Arizona Interscholastic Association, which governs high school sports, already had protocols to handle requests by transgender athletes to participate in sports on a case-by-case basis. Factors included a student’s “gender story,” including the age at which they became aware of the “incongruence” between the sex assigned at birth and gender identity, and whether the student is undergoing gender transition.

And Dr. Kristina Wilson, who was on the AIA’s medical advisory board, testified that out of 170,000 high school athletes there had been just 16 requests by transgender individuals to compete.

None of that convinced then-Gov. Doug Ducey who, in signing the measure, lashed out at the organization for even allowing any transgender youth to participate.

“It’s a shame that the AIA and the NCAA (which governs college sports) won’t speak out on these,” he said. “So we did in Arizona.”

Zipps has not set a date to consider the request to block enforcement of the law, at least as to these two transgender girls.