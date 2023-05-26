Senator Kelly shows leadership by fighting for seniors’ healthcare

fbpx

It’s no secret that Arizona has a growing senior population. And with that older patient population comes unique health challenges that require access to high-quality, comprehensive and affordable healthcare. Thankfully, Arizona seniors can rest assured that our elected officials truly listen to and advocate for their access to care. I want to express my gratitude to U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly for his leadership and commitment to fighting for seniors’ healthcare. (Photo by Pexels)

It’s no secret that Arizona has a growing senior population. And with that older patient population comes unique health challenges that require access to high-quality, comprehensive and affordable healthcare. Thankfully, Arizona seniors can rest assured that our elected officials truly listen to and advocate for their access to care. Today, I am writing to express my thanks to U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly for his leadership and commitment to fighting for seniors’ healthcare.

Medicare Advantage is a critical part of Medicare that has resulted in improved health outcomes for beneficiaries compared to those enrolled in traditional Medicare.

Christine Maroulis

Additionally, through Medicare Advantage, seniors can access quality health care at an affordable price, which has been critical for seniors on a fixed income. Unsurprisingly, Medicare Advantage plans boast a nearly 94% satisfaction rate among beneficiaries, and more than 676,000 individuals in Arizona actively choose to be enrolled in a Medicare Advantage plan.

Recently, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) proposed significant changes to the program during its annual rate-setting process. Many Arizonans voiced their concerns throughout the rate-setting process that the proposed changes would disproportionately harm beneficiaries that rely on Medicare Advantage. Thankfully, Senator Kelly stood alongside other bipartisan lawmakers by signing a letter encouraging CMS to protect the Medicare Advantage program, which shows that Senator Kelly fights for Arizona seniors.

Senator Kelly, your dedication to seniors is truly commendable. I am thankful for your efforts in ensuring our state continues to thrive and our seniors have access to high-quality health care.

Christine Maroulis is a Medicare Advantage subject matter expert.

